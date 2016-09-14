menu
Sport 14.9.2016 09:40 am

Situ makes spectacular comeback in Rio

Wesley Botton
Zanele Situ competes in the shot put during Athletics at UJ Stadium on day 6 of the 2015 Nedbank National Championships For Physically Disabled on April 02, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

Situ, who won gold at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 editions of the multisport spectacle, missed the podium at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Veteran javelin thrower Zanele Situ returned to the Paralympic podium for the first time in 12 years late on Tuesday night, taking third place in the women’s javelin throw F53/54 final to pocket the nation’s eighth medal at the Rio Games.

Situ, who won gold at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 editions of the multisport spectacle, missed the podium at Beijing 2008 and London 2012. She produced the best form of her career to make a spectacular comeback, however, launching a personal best heave of 17.90m.

Though Nigerian athlete Flora Ugwunwa set a world record of 20.25m to win gold, and Hania Aidi of Tunisia also went further with a best attempt of 18.88m, the South African star held on to take the bronze medal.

Elsewhere, dressage rider Philippa Johnson-Dwyer and Lord Louis finished seventh in the individual championship grade 3 equestrian test with 69.390% in a closely-fought contest won by Ann Cathrin Lubbe of Norway and Donatello with 72.878%. After six days of competition at the Games, the SA team had bagged a total of three gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

