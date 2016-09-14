Police manhunt on for pension payout heist gang

Police in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, are on the hunt for a gang of about 15 suspects responsible for a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist, the hijacking of three vehicles and the shooting of two policemen on Friday morning, Zululand Observer reports.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mbongeni Mdlalose, the robbery occurred in Mabhuyeni, near eNseleni, at 6.30am.

“The CIT vehicle was travelling towards a pension payout point when they noticed a vehicle following them,” said Captain Mdlalose.

“After a while the vehicle overtook them and collided with them, forcing them off the road. At least two men exited the vehicle armed with assault rifles.”

The security guards reported that another vehicle arrived with about 15 armed men.

They were forced to exit the CIT vehicle before the robbers broke open the locked cabin, fleeing with just under R2 million in cash.

“Our members were mobilised in an attempt to apprehend the suspects, but it proved very difficult,” said Mdlalose.

The suspects then went on a hijacking rampage, taking three vehicles at gunpoint and splitting up their group into each new vehicle.

“The chase led us to Ntambanana and to a number of different locations in the surroundings areas.”

Eyethu Bay Watch received multiple reports of police activity on the R34, with stops and searches also being conducted.

At one stage, police members spotted a suspicious vehicle and set about tailing it.

“The occupants of the car opened fire on police members, who returned fire. Two police officers sustained minor injuries,” Mdlalose said.

After hours of tracking and chasing down the suspects, police only managed to recover three of the hijacked vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner, a Quantum as well as a Nissan Hardbody bakkie while the suspects evaded capture.

“We are investigating one charge of attempted murder, one of CIT robbery and at least three of carjacking as the exact number of stolen vehicles has not yet been finalised,” concluded Mdlalose.

If you or anyone you know has any information relating to this incident, please contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, and the information will be relayed to the investigating officers.

– Caxton News Service