National 14.9.2016 09:56 am

Passenger injured after taxi crashes into car near Diepsloot

CNS reporter
The passenger of this Citi Golf was injured in a collision with a taxi on the R511 near Diepsloot last night. Picture: Emer-G-Med.



It is alleged the taxi was travelling without headlights on.

A passenger of a Citi Golf sustained moderate injuries requiring Advanced Life Support intervention after the car was T-boned by a taxi on the R511 near Mnandi Road, in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, last night.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of the collision. On the Emer-G-Med Facebook page, it was stated that the taxi was allegedly driving without headlights on.

“The passenger of the car was found to have sustained moderate injuries and required Advanced Life Support intervention. Emer-G-Med paramedics treated the patient on the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” read the Facebook post.

The driver of the car was uninjured. “The driver, and only occupant of the taxi, absconded the scene.”

Metro police were on the scene to conduct the relevant investigations.

Caxton News Service

