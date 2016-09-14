menu
Local News 14.9.2016 09:50 am

Hunt ‘open’ to Mashaba’s job

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gavin Hunt during the Bidvest Wits media open day at Sturrock Park. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Gavin Hunt during the Bidvest Wits media open day at Sturrock Park. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Gavin Hunt has revealed he would have been interested in coaching Bafana Bafana following media speculation that the incumbent Shakes Mashaba was going to be dismissed from his position as national coach. 

The Bidvest Wits coach extended his stay at the Braamfontein-based side in June this year, but said he would have been available had Bafana come knocking on his door before he had extended his contract.

“If there was anything to be done it should have been done in May. But anyway, it’s too late now,” said Hunt.

