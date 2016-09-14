menu
PTA man dies after bakkie runs him over

Kayla van Petegem
Image credit: Thinkstock

The man was declared dead on the scene.

A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Lynnwood, in the east of Pretoria.

The man, 39, was struck by a bakkie on Kings Highway, near Rosemary Road, on Tuesday, Rekord East reported.

The accident happened at about 5.45pm.

“The exact details as to how the accident happened will form part of a SAPS investigation,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

“When Netcare 911 paramedics arrived on the scene, we found the man had already succumbed to his injuries,” she said.

The man was declared dead on the scene by a Netcare 911 paramedic.

The police could not be reached for comment.

– Caxton News Service

