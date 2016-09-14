menu
National 14.9.2016 10:34 am

Suspected hijacker crashes while evading police

CNS reporter
Emer-G-Med paramedics respond to the scene of a serious collision in which an allegedly hijacked vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Wendywood, while trying to evade police. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

Emer-G-Med paramedics respond to the scene of a serious collision in which an allegedly hijacked vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Wendywood, while trying to evade police. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

The suspect T-boned another car during the high-speed chase.

It is believed police and a private security company were chasing a hijacked vehicle when the vehicle T-boned a civilian’s vehicle at high speed in Wendywood, north of Johannesburg.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of the serious collision at the corner of Bowling Avenue and Luderitz Street in Wendywood, and found that three people have been in the collision.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Emer-G-Med stated two members of the public and the suspect had sustained moderate injuries. “The patients were treated on the scene before being transported to various nearby hospitals for further assessment,” the statement read.

“The suspected hijacker was transported by another private ambulance service under police guard.”

The emergency services said motorists could expect heavy delays near the scene due to ongoing crime scene investigations.

Caxton News Service

