Suspected hijacker crashes while evading police

It is believed police and a private security company were chasing a hijacked vehicle when the vehicle T-boned a civilian’s vehicle at high speed in Wendywood, north of Johannesburg.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of the serious collision at the corner of Bowling Avenue and Luderitz Street in Wendywood, and found that three people have been in the collision.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Emer-G-Med stated two members of the public and the suspect had sustained moderate injuries. “The patients were treated on the scene before being transported to various nearby hospitals for further assessment,” the statement read.

“The suspected hijacker was transported by another private ambulance service under police guard.”

The emergency services said motorists could expect heavy delays near the scene due to ongoing crime scene investigations.

Serious collision during high-speed chase leaves suspect & two civilians injured, Wendywood. https://t.co/o82fTQ8lWo pic.twitter.com/FJeS4hRm9I — EMER-G-MED (@EMER_G_MED) September 14, 2016

– Caxton News Service