Mall@Reds robbery suspects sought by police

Robbery suspects are on the run after a burglary at Mall@Reds in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

Orange Fox security said an unidentified number of men broke into one of the jewellery stores before fleeing the scene in a vehicle just before 5am, Rekord Centurion reported.

“A security guard saw a group of men break into one of the jewellery stores at the mall. When the men spotted him, they fled the scene,” said the security company.

“The guard called for backup, and the reaction unit acted swiftly and made their way to the scene and chased the vehicle.”

Following the chase, the vehicle was found abandoned on the corner of Rooihuiskaal Road and Hendrik Verwoerd Drive, Orange Fox said.

“Inside the vehicle, we recovered stolen goods and housebreaking equipment.”

The men are still on the run.

This comes less than a month after an Incredible Connection store was stripped by six armed men in Mall@Reds.

– Caxton News Service