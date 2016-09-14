menu
National 14.9.2016 10:45 am

Mall@Reds robbery suspects sought by police

Eliot Mahlase
Stock image. Photo: Thinkstock.com

Stock image. Photo: Thinkstock.com

The suspects broke into a jewellery store at 5am this morning.

Robbery suspects are on the run after a burglary at Mall@Reds in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

Orange Fox security said an unidentified number of men broke into one of the jewellery stores before fleeing the scene in a vehicle just before 5am, Rekord Centurion reported.

“A security guard saw a group of men break into one of the jewellery stores at the mall. When the men spotted him, they fled the scene,” said the security company.

READ MORE: Police launch manhunt for mall robbery suspects

 “The guard called for backup, and the reaction unit acted swiftly and made their way to the scene and chased the vehicle.”

Following the chase, the vehicle was found abandoned on the corner of Rooihuiskaal Road and Hendrik Verwoerd Drive, Orange Fox said.

“Inside the vehicle, we recovered stolen goods and housebreaking equipment.”

The men are still on the run.

This comes less than a month after an Incredible Connection store was stripped by six armed men in Mall@Reds.

– Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Highlands Park edge Baroka
Phakaaathi

Highlands Park edge Baroka

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

readers' choice

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’
National

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’
National

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt
National

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.