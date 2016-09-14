menu
Local News 14.9.2016 10:24 am

I had to grab the opportunity – Chabalala

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Justice Chabalala of Orlando Pirates. Moruleng Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates new recruit Justice Chabalala says he grabbed the opportunity given to him with both hands after being named man-of-the-match in their 2-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town in a league encounter at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

The former Free State Stars player was solid at the back for Bucs, making crucial tackles to ensure the Buccaneers walk away with maximum points as Ajax pressed them hard in search for goals.

“First of all, I would to thank God for what he has done for me. It wasn’t easy, but as a team we tried hard to win this game. I was given a chance to play tonight (Tuesday) and I had to grab the opportunity,” Chabalala told SuperSport.

The victory over Ajax for Bucs saw Muhsin Ertugral’s men record six points in two games. Their next task will be a home match against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium.

