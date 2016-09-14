The former Free State Stars player was solid at the back for Bucs, making crucial tackles to ensure the Buccaneers walk away with maximum points as Ajax pressed them hard in search for goals.

“First of all, I would to thank God for what he has done for me. It wasn’t easy, but as a team we tried hard to win this game. I was given a chance to play tonight (Tuesday) and I had to grab the opportunity,” Chabalala told SuperSport.

The victory over Ajax for Bucs saw Muhsin Ertugral’s men record six points in two games. Their next task will be a home match against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium.