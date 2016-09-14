menu
National 14.9.2016 11:47 am

Man arrested at notorious gangster’s funeral

CNS reporter
Photo: India

Photo: India

He was charged with being in possession of an unlawful firearm and ammunition.

A 28-year-old Chatsworth man has been arrested during the funeral of notorious gangster Nithia Chinnasamy.

The gangster was murdered in Johannesburg while he was out on parole last week, Phoenix Sun reported.

Members of CCI (Cluster Crime Intelligence) received information about the suspect, and a plan was put in place, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the unlawful firearm and ammunition while keeping observation of the proceedings of the funeral.

The suspects was in possession of an unlicensed .357 Magnum revolver with five rounds and a Norinco type 56 rifle with 60 rounds and two magazines.

He was charged with being in possession of an unlawful firearm and ammunition.

Phoenix Police Station commander Brigadier DB Ndlovu expressed his gratitude to the members involved in the arrest and recovery and commended them for the excellent work.

– Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

Highlands Park edge Baroka
Phakaaathi

Highlands Park edge Baroka

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

readers' choice

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’
National

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’
National

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt
National

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.