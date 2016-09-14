Man arrested at notorious gangster’s funeral

A 28-year-old Chatsworth man has been arrested during the funeral of notorious gangster Nithia Chinnasamy.

The gangster was murdered in Johannesburg while he was out on parole last week, Phoenix Sun reported.

Members of CCI (Cluster Crime Intelligence) received information about the suspect, and a plan was put in place, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the unlawful firearm and ammunition while keeping observation of the proceedings of the funeral.

The suspects was in possession of an unlicensed .357 Magnum revolver with five rounds and a Norinco type 56 rifle with 60 rounds and two magazines.

He was charged with being in possession of an unlawful firearm and ammunition.

Phoenix Police Station commander Brigadier DB Ndlovu expressed his gratitude to the members involved in the arrest and recovery and commended them for the excellent work.

– Caxton News Service