KZN siblings get three life sentences for setting victims alight

The Durban High Court convicted and gave KwaMashu siblings, Anele Nzama, 22, and Phindakuphi Nzama, 26, three life sentences each and 10 years for robbery.

A media statement from the KwaZulu-Natal police stated that on March 21, 2014, at about 10am, Vusi Biyela, 19, Anele Kubheka, 18, and Sithembiso Makhathini, 20, were walking along Nkonjane Road in KwaMashu when they were accosted by unknown men.

“They demanded cash from the victims who were carrying a five-litre container with petrol. After they realised the victims did not have money, they poured petrol on them and set them alight,” the statement read.

All three victims sustained severe injuries and were taken to hospital, where they later died.

The statement said the investigators’ perseverance to solve the case led to the arrest of the accused. They were taken to court, where they were tried and convicted.

“They were each sentenced to three life [sentences] for murder and 10 years for robbery. Sentences will run concurrently.”

