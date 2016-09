“I address you on behalf of the Anglican Church and of the religious leaders whom you met before presenting the Budget this year to reassure you of our support for your difficult task at this time,” Makgoba wrote.

“I am confident that religious leaders of all faiths speak on behalf of millions of their followers when we reassure you that our people are praying for you and that the vast majority of South Africans are behind you in your efforts to ensure that taxpayers’ money is spent for the benefit of all and not to enrich a few.