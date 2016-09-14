Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

Following reports that Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, the mayor of the Emalahleni metro, sought to secure the purchase of a R1.5 million vehicle – residents of the city (formerly known as Witbank) expressed their dissatisfaction through protests.

Ntshalintshali’s administration had approved the exorbitant amount for the vehicle at a council meeting earlier this month. Despite the DA rejecting the proposal, Theo van Vuuren, the municipal manager, had availed the funds from cash sourced from left over service-delivery budgets.

However, the metro has since backtracked on their decision, with provincial ANC secretary Mandla Ndlovu stating it was no longer on their agenda.

“When they buy service-delivery tools, they must not start with the tools that they will use themselves. They must also make sure that the car has reached its lifespan. At the same time, they should not drive cars that are in a bad condition because their families can sue the municipality if an accident happens,” Ndlovu told City Press.

The Emalahleni metro has been plagued with water shortages and electricity cuts, all of which residents say must be tended to before a car can be prioritised.

Through its spokesperson, Lebogang Mofokeng, the council indicated it would buy a car next year or once a new budget had been finalised.