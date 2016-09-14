menu
National 14.9.2016 12:01 pm

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

Bernice Maune
Mayor Lindiwe Ntshalintshali. Image by Lowvelder News.

Mayor Lindiwe Ntshalintshali. Image by Lowvelder News.

Buying a luxury car is no longer a priority for the Emalahleni council after residents staged protests recently.

Following reports that Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, the mayor of the Emalahleni metro, sought to secure the purchase of a R1.5 million vehicle – residents of the city (formerly known as Witbank) expressed their dissatisfaction through protests.

Ntshalintshali’s administration had approved the exorbitant amount for the vehicle at a council meeting earlier this month. Despite the DA rejecting the proposal, Theo van Vuuren, the municipal manager, had availed the funds from cash sourced from left over service-delivery budgets.

ALSO READ: Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

However, the metro has since backtracked on their decision, with provincial ANC secretary Mandla Ndlovu stating it was no longer on their agenda.

“When they buy service-delivery tools, they must not start with the tools that they will use themselves. They must also make sure that the car has reached its lifespan. At the same time, they should not drive cars that are in a bad condition because their families can sue the municipality if an accident happens,” Ndlovu told City Press.

READ MORE: Emalahleni still buying mayor car with R1.5m service delivery budget

The Emalahleni metro has been plagued with water shortages and electricity cuts, all of which residents say must be tended to before a car can be prioritised.

Through its spokesperson, Lebogang Mofokeng, the council indicated it would buy a car next year or once a new budget had been finalised.

Related Stories
Cops and EFF members clash at Joburg City Council meeting 13.9.2016
Emalahleni still buying mayor car with R1.5m service delivery budget 8.9.2016
Gauteng faces massive cuts 8.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Highlands Park edge Baroka
Phakaaathi

Highlands Park edge Baroka

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

readers' choice

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’
National

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’
National

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt
National

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.