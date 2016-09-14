Suspect, guard shot and killed in failed Pep store robbery

Two people have died in a shootout after a failed robbery at a Pep store in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said a security guard and a suspect died in an attempted robbery at the store at Soshanguve Plaza on Tuesday, Rekord North reported.

“Two suspects, posing as customers, approached a security guard as he was collecting money from the store’s cash office and attempted to rob him.”

Dlamini said a shootout between the security guard and one of the suspects ensued. Both sustained gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and died on the scene.

A 9mm pistol with filed-off numbers was found next to the suspect’s body, he said.

“The other suspect apparently fled the scene in a blue Toyota Yaris with registration number CC38KX GO.”

Dlamini urged residents who have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to phone the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or SMS 32211.

– Caxton News Service