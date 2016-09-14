menu
National 14.9.2016 12:15 pm

Suspect, guard shot and killed in failed Pep store robbery

Ramaupi Makgoo

A 9mm pistol with filed off numbers was found next to the suspect’s body.

Two people have died in a shootout after a failed robbery at a Pep store in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said a security guard and a suspect died in an attempted robbery at the store at Soshanguve Plaza on Tuesday, Rekord North reported.

“Two suspects, posing as customers, approached a security guard as he was collecting money from the store’s cash office and attempted to rob him.”

Dlamini said a shootout between the security guard and one of the suspects ensued. Both sustained gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and died on the scene.

A 9mm pistol with filed-off numbers was found next to the suspect’s body, he said.

“The other suspect apparently fled the scene in a blue Toyota Yaris with registration number CC38KX GO.”

Dlamini urged residents who have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to phone the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or SMS 32211.

– Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Highlands Park edge Baroka
Phakaaathi

Highlands Park edge Baroka

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

readers' choice

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’
National

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’
National

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt
National

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.