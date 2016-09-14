Ertugral: Tendai is a star player

Ndoro netted his fourth and fifth goal of the season respectively against Ajax in the space of five minutes, putting young goalkeeper Brandon Petersen to the sword.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces striker has five goals to his name in two league games, having scored a hat trick in his opening match of the season against Bidvest Wits.

“Tendai for me is a star player. You get these special characters, and you have to treat these types of players differently. He has that spark in front of the goal … but for me the biggest problem was that he played for Zimbabwe and only arrived back on Thursday, so he was very tired.

“But he has that sense of when to go, and when to stay, and when he gets into a one-versus-one situation in front of goal, he’s deadly, and understands the lines of opponents very well. We work on patterns in training according to his movements and how he’d like to receive the ball, and he’s getting better and better with that – he’s very quick in executing that. When it comes to one-versus-one, he always scores, and I’m very pleased to have a player like that.”