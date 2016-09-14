menu
National 14.9.2016 02:09 pm

WATCH: Pupils suspended after assaulting teacher

Mduduzi Mtakati
A screenshot from the video posted on Philisiwe Precious Malinga’s Facebook page.

The pupils are seen manhandling the teacher inside a classroom while other learners in the background are heard laughing.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said four learners have been suspended after video footage emerged on social media showing the pupils manhandling a teacher in a classroom in Soweto.

The video of the incident was posted on Philisiwe Precious Malinga’s Facebook page on the afternoon of September 9 and shows three learners manhandling the teacher inside a classroom while other learners in the background are heard laughing.

Yesterday, Lesufi tweeted that the learners would attend a disciplinary hearing on Monday. He further stated that the teacher was receiving counselling and support.

Gauteng department of education’s acting spokesperson Oupa Bodibe confirmed the department was aware of the incident that took place at Emshukantambo High School in Soweto on September 5.

He also confirmed all learners involved had been suspended and that the disciplinary hearing was scheduled for September 19.

“The department strongly condemns this behavior and would like to urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools. We also urge parents to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment. We will act swiftly on all misconduct cases involving learners and educators as they are reported to the department,” said Bodibe.

TimesLive reported that the South African Council for Educators (SACE) has condemned the behaviour of the learners and their classmates. SACE communications manager Themba Ndhlovu reportedly said that there were many more cases of educators being abused by learners that were not reported.

Ndhlovu has applauded Lesufi for taking swift action in the matter and has urged other MECs to do the same.

Many commented on the video posted on Philisiwe Precious Malinga’s Facebook page:

^708D7A9326EDA04A0F9E30B455EFF9C050086EF8E9FDC511B1^pimgpsh_fullsize_distr

A screenshot of the comments posted on Philisiwe Precious Malinga’s Facebook page.

Caxton News Service

