Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares

National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete has challenged UDM leader Bantu Holomisa to publicly provide evidence attesting to her shares at Dyambu Holdings – a company that allegedly owns part of VBS Mutual Bank – which helped President Jacob Zuma settle his R7.8 million Nkandla bill.

Without disclosing the percentage share that Mbete has in the company, Holomisa on Tuesday accused the governing party’s chairperson and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula of owning Dyambu Holdings, a company that was at the centre of corruption claims involving the building of the 2010 Gautrain public transport project.



Holomisa referred Mbete to the 2006 November edition of the Sunday Times, which alleged that Mbete and Mapisa-Nqakula had 25% shares in Gautrain operator Bombela Concession through BEE company Strategic Partners Group (SPG) – which is an empowerment partner in Bombela.

@BantuHolomisa please provide the proof that collaborates your claim that Dyambu Holdings currently belongs to me. — Baleka Mbete (@MbeteBaleka) September 13, 2016

The ANC chairperson hit back at Holomisa for presenting the claim as fact, and refused to entertain the newspaper article.

@BantuHolomisa I request you don't direct me to old newspaper articles. Provide the proof of the allegation which you present as fact today. — Baleka Mbete (@MbeteBaleka) September 13, 2016

This is not the first time Mbete has received scrutiny over her business interests. In 2013, Mbete faced a storm of allegations of bribery related to a Gold Fields black economic empowerment deal. She received a R25 million share allocation in the gold mining firm.

On Monday, the presidency confirmed Zuma had been granted a home loan from VBS, the little-known bank that has the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) as a 25% shareholder.

As a registered financial services provider, the PIC is fully owned by government and invests funds on behalf of public-sector entities.

