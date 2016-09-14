‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Following Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane’s admission that she is engaged, it seems her besotted fans did not take the news well, with some going as far as drafting a court application to stop her from getting married.

In a letter that has been circulating on Facebook, the first applicant, Tando Ngibe, is asking the South Gauteng High Court to stop Babes Wodumo and Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo’s marriage.

“In this application, the applicant seeks relief in the form of a final interdict against both the respondents, interdicting and restraining them from official marriage as defined in the South African constitution.

“This interdict is requested on the basis of a pending application to the department of Arts and Culture, seeking to have the second respondent declared a National Treasure. The proposed marriage of the two respondents would most certainly jeopardise the application that is being reviewed by the minister of Arts and Culture,” the letter reads.

Speaking to Drum Magazine TV last week, Babes Wodumo revealed she was engaged and that her man was also in the music industry, though she refused to give up his name.

Her response sparked speculations that the man in question could be Mampintsha, as the two seem to be close friends. Having a song together is not helping the matter either. Anyway, it looks like the marriage might not happen after all, should this application be successful.

Babes Wodumo is not the only female artist who left male fans heartbroken after revealing she was taken. Recently, TV presenter, musician and model Nandi Madida caused a Twitter uproar after revealing her baby bump and reintroducing herself as Mrs Madida. He male fans did not take the news, with one follower tweeting that her boyfriend was “sad” because of the news that she was pregnant.

