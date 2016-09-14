Mosimane stresses over team selection

Mosimane is worried about team selection, as the Brazilians are set to pay five games in a short space of time, with one of these game taking place in Zambia.

The former Bafana Bafana coach is expected to change his starting XI considerably to accommodate the gruelling fixture.

The Sundowns mentor admits he has a headache when it comes to personnel, as the Pretoria outfit starts their league title defence against Maritzburg United.

“You should feel sorry for us. This game took a lot of energy from us‚” Mosimane is quoted by The Port Elizabeth Herald.

“Now you understand the challenge. Zesco play like Chippa also‚ so I’ll try to rotate the team.

“My challenge is that I didn’t have a preseason to try to gel the new players into our ways. Thapelo Morena‚ for example‚ has trained only twice with us.

“But I used a few of the players who are not registered for the Champions League against Chippa. It was good to give Lucky Mohomi‚ [Yannick] Zakri and Morena some game time.

“The subs I used [against Chippa] were with one eye on the Wednesday and Saturday matches.”