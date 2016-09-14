menu
Local News 14.9.2016 12:43 pm

Mosimane stresses over team selection

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso John Mosimane, Head Coach of Mamelodi Sundown. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Pitso John Mosimane, Head Coach of Mamelodi Sundown. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is still stressing over team selection ahead of a busy schedule in September.

Mosimane is worried about team selection, as the Brazilians are set to pay five games in a short space of time, with one of these game taking place in Zambia.

The former Bafana Bafana coach is expected to change his starting XI considerably to accommodate the gruelling fixture.

The Sundowns mentor admits he has a headache when it comes to personnel, as the Pretoria outfit starts their league title defence against Maritzburg United.

“You should feel sorry for us. This game took a lot of energy from us‚” Mosimane is quoted by The Port Elizabeth Herald.

“Now you understand the challenge. Zesco play like Chippa also‚ so I’ll try to rotate the team.

“My challenge is that I didn’t have a preseason to try to gel the new players into our ways. Thapelo Morena‚ for example‚ has trained only twice with us.

“But I used a few of the players who are not registered for the Champions League against Chippa. It was good to give Lucky Mohomi‚ [Yannick] Zakri and Morena some game time.

“The subs I used [against Chippa] were with one eye on the Wednesday and Saturday matches.”

Related Stories
Ertugral: Tendai is a star player 14.9.2016
I had to grab the opportunity – Chabalala 14.9.2016
Hunt ‘open’ to Mashaba’s job 14.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Pressure mounts on Komphela as unwanted record looms
Phakaaathi

Pressure mounts on Komphela as unwanted record looms

Ndoro brace sinks Ajax
Phakaaathi

Ndoro brace sinks Ajax

Highlands Park edge Baroka
Phakaaathi

Highlands Park edge Baroka

Blow by blow: Ajax Cape Town vs Orlando Pirates
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow: Ajax Cape Town vs Orlando Pirates

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

poll

results

Ajax CT 1-2 Pirates
Highlands Park 2-1 Baroka FC
Polokwane City 0-0 Bidvest Wits
Click to see full results

fixtures

Chiefs vs Platinum Stars
SuperSport Utd vs Chippa Utd
Maritzburg Utd vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 2 6
2 Bidvest Wits 2 4
3 Cape Town City 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Highlands Park 1 3
6 Maritzburg Utd 1 3
7 Platinum Stars 1 3
8 Ajax Cape Town 2 1
9 Baroka FC 2 1
10 Polokwane City 2 1
11 Sundowns 0 0
12 Free State Stars 1 0
13 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
14 Bloem Celtic 1 0
15 SuperSport United 1 0
16 Arrows 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.