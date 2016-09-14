Two in court after ‘planning robbery’ in Mahikeng

Two Pakistani nationals arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery were expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mmabatho on Wednesday, North West police said.

Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said the men aged 24 and 29 were arrested on Sunday while planning to commit robbery in the Mahikeng CBD.

“Police received information from the close-circuit television about the suspects, who were seen wearing balaclavas and hand gloves travelling in two vehicles,” said Mokgwabone.

“Upon arrival on the scene, police found the two who claimed they were waiting for their friends. Police searched their vehicles and discovered two firearms, magazine loaded with live rounds, one SAPS reflector vest, one handset communication radio and police blue lights mounted on the dashboard.”

He said the men confessed to the police they were planning to commit robbery. They were arrested and charged them with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The other four escaped, and police were still searching for them.

– African News Agency (ANA)