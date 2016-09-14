menu
National 14.9.2016 12:50 pm

Two in court after ‘planning robbery’ in Mahikeng

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The other four escaped, and police are still searching for them.

Two Pakistani nationals arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery were expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mmabatho on Wednesday, North West police said.

Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said the men aged 24 and 29 were arrested on Sunday while planning to commit robbery in the Mahikeng CBD.

“Police received information from the close-circuit television about the suspects, who were seen wearing balaclavas and hand gloves travelling in two vehicles,” said Mokgwabone.

“Upon arrival on the scene, police found the two who claimed they were waiting for their friends. Police searched their vehicles and discovered two firearms, magazine loaded with live rounds, one SAPS reflector vest, one handset communication radio and police blue lights mounted on the dashboard.”

He said the men confessed to the police they were planning to commit robbery. They were arrested and charged them with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The other four escaped, and police were still searching for them.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
NPA still to decide on Zuma case opened two years ago – DA 14.9.2016
Three illegal miners in Langlaagte found dead 14.9.2016
Man arrested in connection with brutal murder of CPT teen 14.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
National

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

Highlands Park edge Baroka
Phakaaathi

Highlands Park edge Baroka

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

readers' choice

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’
National

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’
National

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt
National

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.