Malesela to use youngsters in future

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela says he is looking into trimming his squad’s age in the future so that he can have continuity at the club, with the average being 25 at the Port Elizabeth-based outfit.

Malesela brought in a number of players in the transfer window, with most of them coming from third division side’s, but the Chilli Boys coach says it is important for the club to strike a balance between experienced players and youngsters.

“To put you in the complete picture, I think we had about 10 core players at the end of last season that we retained. In terms of the new ones, yes, we are happy, but I’m happier with the reduction of the average age. Last season it was 28, and this year we have brought it down to 25, so slowly we are bringing it down,” Malesela was quoted on the PSL website.

“We want to get it further down so we can have continuity at the club in the future. But obviously with younger players, we cannot leave out experienced players. It’s an important mix, and I think we’re getting there.”

Chippa have kickstarted the 2016/2017 season on a high after two games. They beat Free State Stars 2-1 in their opening game and went on to hold league champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw in the first leg of the semifinals of the MTN8 Cup last weekend.

They will be aiming to continue with their good form when they take on SuperSport United in their second league game at the Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight.