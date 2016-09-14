Man dies after vehicle collides with train

A man was killed when his vehicle collided with a train near the intersection of Watermeyer Street and 2nd Avenue in Westonaria, near the N12, in Gauteng, early on Wednesday.

ER24 spokesperson Chitra Bodasing Harduth said ER24 and provincial paramedics arrived on scene and found the car lying on its roof near the train tracks, Randfontein Herald reported.

“The driver of the vehicle, believed to be roughly 40 years of age, was found lying near the vehicle. Upon assessment it was discovered that he had sustained multiple severe injuries.

Unfortunately, there was nothing the paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on scene.

The exact cause of the incident remains unknown. Authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

– Caxton News Service