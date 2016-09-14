menu
National 14.9.2016 01:58 pm

Police ‘strip’ sex workers of tools of the trade

ANA
Limpopo MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba. PIC. Chester Makana/ANA

Limpopo MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba. PIC. Chester Makana/ANA

Limpopo’s health MEC has warned that policemen overdoing their job means sex workers aren’t able to do their ‘jobs’.

Overzealous police officers who confiscate condoms from suspected sex workers as “evidence” of possible wrongdoing are on a collision course with the department of health, which says their actions could fuel HIV infections.

Limpopo MEC for health Dr Phophi Ramathuba said: “There is a contradiction that when police find prostitutes with condoms they confiscate them as ‘evidence’ that they are involved in illegal trade”.

Dr Ramathuba made her remarks while addressing members of the National Council of Province in Polokwane on Tuesday.

The health MEC called for a debate to find ways to dissuade the police from “stripping” sex workers of “their tools of trade”.

She told parliamentarians that the newly introduced condoms supplied by government to the public for free were part of the effort to fight against the spread of HIV/Aids and other related sickness.

READ MORE: Give your silent condoms to Zuma, Ramaphosa told

“But what we are saying while police confiscate the condoms?” asked Dr Ramathuba, adding that sex work was not going to stop.

The health MEC said she found out that police were confiscating condoms found on women suspected of soliciting in the streets during her interactive with sex workers in the province.

Dr Ramathuba praised government’s new contraceptive programme and dispelled the myth doing the rounds that men fall sick if their partners use them.

She also warned women against using abortion as a contraceptive method.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
‘It feels a lot like we are back in 2010’ 14.9.2016
Two in court after ‘planning robbery’ in Mahikeng 14.9.2016
NPA still to decide on Zuma case opened two years ago – DA 14.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
National

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

Highlands Park edge Baroka
Phakaaathi

Highlands Park edge Baroka

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

readers' choice

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’
National

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’
National

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt
National

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.