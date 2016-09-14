Manyi accuses Pityana and Anglo Gold of coup plotting

The president of the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) Jimmy Manyi has accused ANC veteran Sipho Pityana and Anglo Gold of plotting some sort of coup against President Jacob Zuma or paving the way for a coup.

Speaking to Tonight with Tim Modise on Soweto TV on Tuesday, Manyi claimed the global mining company and its local chairperson were at the centre of what could be treason and economic terrorism propagated against a democratically elected government and “laying the ground for a coup.”

“The forum for decolonisation is considering what sort of charges we need to lay against the Anglo Gold Ashanti chairman [Pityana] for this thing. This is a very serious issue; you can’t have the chairman of a big monopoly company doing the things that the chairman of Anglo Gold is doing; this is no different from a coup,” he said.

The Sunday Times reported that Pityana had petitioned the Black Business Council (BBC) to back his call for Zuma to be removed from office. However, the organisation rebuffed his proposal and declared their full support for the president, saying he was elected through the ballot and should be removed as such.

The former Cabinet spokesperson took great exception to Pityana’s brazen speech last month at the funeral of his friend former sports minister Makhenkesi Stofile in Port Elizabeth.

In his half-hour speech, he told mourners gathered that Zuma had failed to rise to the occasion in reaction to the damning ruling by the Constitutional Court in April that found that he had violated the constitution by ignoring the public protector’s recommendations on non-security upgrades made to his private Nkandla home.

Manyi defended Zuma’s apology that he didn’t willingly choose to ignore the chapter 9 institution, saying “for a country that proclaims to be 90% Christians, South Africans must accept the president’s apology. Unless we are satanic!”

He also criticised South Africans for not questioning the “affair” between former finance minister Trevor Manuel and Barclays chief executive Maria Ramos. He said they were “conflict embedded” before they got married.