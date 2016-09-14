menu
Cricket 14.9.2016 02:49 pm

PinkDrive uses cricket to uplift schoolgirls

Citizen reporter
File picture: Captain Mignon du Preez and coach Hilton Moreeng. Photo by Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

Schoolgirls from upmarket suburbs will be playing against township girls, with return matches at each other’s venues.

The lack of support for women’s sport is nothing new and it’s an international issue. Closer to home though, raising the profile of sportswomen in South Africa needs to change drastically, because our sportswomen have remarkable potential. PinkDrive, and Futurelife have collaborated on an initiative that aims to make a difference in the lives of young female learners from diverse backgrounds and empower girls, through sport. This progamme is endorsed and supported by the Gauteng Cricket Board.

On September the 10 and 17, six schools will be participating in the first cricket upliftment and empowerment programme with girls from diverse backgrounds.

Teams and schools that will be participating in this first tournament: Marks Park, Seanamarena, Phafogang, Jeppe Girls, Crawford College Lonehill and St. Peters.

During the first weekend, the affluent schools will travel to Soweto to experience the cultural exchange and environment, while the second weekend the Soweto teams will be playing at Crawford Lonehill.

The first tournament (10th) will be hosted at the Elkah Stadium in Soweto, and on the 17th all the girls will be playing at Crawford College Lonehill.

PinkDrive and Futurelife have provided a special cricket kit for each participant and they will be treated to a motivational talk by Futurelife brand ambassador Mignon du Preez, captain of the South African women’s cricket team. PinkDrive will be educating the girls about the importance of early detection of breast cancer and Futurelife will be addressing the importance of nutrition.

Founder and CEO of PinkDrive Noelene Kotschan says, “South Africa is behind when it comes to supporting its female athletes. But with initiatives such as these and role models such as the SA women’s cricket team, we can only envisage mindsets will slowly start to shift. There is no better time to be a female athlete in South Africa than today.” She further explained that the intent was to roll this programme out to other provinces in South Africa, but they needed the support of corporate SA. Noelene expressed her gratitude to Futurelife, who took the initiative to support PinkDrive.

PinkDrive is planning to roll out similar programmes to other sports, such as swimming.

