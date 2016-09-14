Woman held at gunpoint in Centurion daycare parking

A woman was robbed of jewellery outside a daycare centre on Jean Avenue in Centurion, Pretoria, on Wednesday morning.

This come a little more than a week after a similar incident occurred in Centurion.

In Wednesday’s incident, the woman was dropping her child off at Kleutermaaitjies daycare centre when she was held up at gunpoint and robbed, Rekord Centurion reported.

Monitor Net spokesperson Paul Gerber said three men had followed the woman in their vehicle.

“When she stopped her vehicle, they stopped behind her and threatened her with a gun.”

Gerber said the woman sustained a minor injury to her ankle and was treated by Monitor Net’s Emer-G-Med unit.

Hugo Erasmus, CPF member for Lyttleton Sector 1, said the woman was highly traumatised and was undergoing trauma counselling at the daycare.

Gerber said the same modus operandi was followed during a robbery at Laerskool Wierdapark last Monday.

Lyttelton police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller confirmed the incident.

“We are looking into the possibilities that the same vehicle has been used in other robberies within the Centurion area.”

Centurion Concerned Citizens has issued a warning on social media about a silver/grey/charcoal Audi A4 with registration number FC70VN GP.

