Local News 14.9.2016 02:00 pm

Manyisa relishing Pirates return

Jonty Mark
FILE PICTURE: Oupa Manyisa of Orlando Pirates. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

There was a familiar sight for Orlando Pirates fans on Tuesday evening, as a certain midfield wizard won the ball back in the centre of the park, and threaded an inch-perfect through ball into the path of Tendai Ndoro.  

Oupa Manyisa is back in business in 2016/17, captaining and inspiring the Buccaneers, after missing much of last season with a broken fibula. ‘Aaaaaaaaace’ , as the supporters chant from the stands, has played every minute of all three of Pirates’  game so far under new coach Muhsin Ertugral.

And he looks in fine fettle, as Pirates have set an early bar by winning their first two Absa Premiership matches. Manyisa even has a goal from the penalty spot, albeit in a losing cause, after the Buccaneers were knocked out of the MTN8 by Bidvest Wits.

“It was my first injury that has kept me out for this long and I hope that it will be the last,”  Manyisa told the Orlando Pirates magazine this month.

“The hardest part has been sitting and watching the team, knowing that I wanted to be there with them but couldn’t do anything about it. Whether I was at home or in the stands, all I wanted to do was jump in, crutches or not!

“I’ve been counting down to the start (of the season) for a long time; I haven’t looked forward to a season as much as I have this one. I can’t wait to get back into the routine of fighting for points and making supporters happy.

“We’ve got new players, returning players and a new coaching team so naturally it is an exciting time for the club. We have big expectations because we want to achieve a lot in every season, so for us, this is the beginning. We are back, and we are ready to do what is required of us. Time to get to work!”

