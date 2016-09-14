Louis’ Boys triumph at SA Junior Club Champs

Louis Oosthuizen’s young protégées stayed the course on Tuesday to celebrate wire-to-wire success in the Louis Oosthuizen SA Junior Golf Championship at Mossel Bay Golf Club.

The five stroke victory was an emotional one for Martin Vorster, Christo Lamprecht, Marcus Smal and Jordan Duminy, who have thrived under the watchful eye of the 2010 Open Champion at the Louis 57 Junior Golf Academy.

“Twelve months ago, this quartet suffered a painful loss in the final round of the 2015 edition and after the first two rounds, we were leading by four shots and everyone was thinking the same thing,” said team manager Petrie Cronje.

“We were in exactly the same position when Modderfontein Golf Club pipped us at the post. This time around, every member of the team was determined to see it through to the end.

Vorster, Lamprecht and Smal combined for an opening 221 to put the Louis 57 Junior Golf Academy in pole position and the same trio constructed a second round 225 to stay ahead of the pursuing pack.

Lamprecht fired a 71 and Smal and Duminy posted a pair of 73s for a final round 217 that secured the five shot victory for the team.

“The boys showed incredible spirit and all four players won this for Louis,” Cronje said.

“It meant so much to them to win Louis’ event, because he has been a part of their lives and careers for a long time. Louis is very hands-on with the academy members and follows every step of their development.

“Winning here at Mossel Bay Golf Club makes this victory even more special. This is where Louis shot that legendary 57 in 2002, this is where the idea of the Louis 57 Golf Academy was born and this is where Louis committed to take his passion for junior golf to the next level with the launch of Louis Oosthuizen SA Junior Club Championship.

“I know Louis is going to burst with pride when he hears about this victory and he will know, this one was just for him.”

The Louis 57 Junior Golf Academy finished on 663, Fancourt Country Club took second on 668 and Durbanville Golf Club finished in third on 677.

Reigning Nomads North vs South champion Bradley de Beer from Fancourt held his nerve to stave off a final round challenge from Ian Botha from the Durbanville Country Club to claim the Individual title.

De Beer offset a lone bogey with two birdies for a 71 to finish one stroke clear of Botha, who also closed with a 71.

“I hit the ball unbelievably well from tee to green, but the putter was just ice-cold,” De Beer said. “My goal was to try and keep the mistakes to a minimum to protect the lead and it worked out for me.

“It’s such real honour to win the Individual Competition in this event, but I am also really proud of our team. We were third after the second round and we all had to work really hard in the final round to finish second. We were within a shot of the Louis 57 Junior Golf Academy at the halfway mark, but I guess those guys really wanted the win this year. They deserve the victory, but I’m really proud of how hard we fought as a team, as well.”

TEAM RESULT

663 Louis 57 Golf Academy 221 Martin Vorster 71 Christo Lamprecht 73 Marcus Smal 77; 225 Marcus Smal 75 Martin Vorster 75 Christo Lamprecht 75; 217 Christo Lamprecht 71 Jordan Duminy 73 Marcus Smal 73

668 Fancourt CC 223 Bradley de Beer 72 Ben van Wyk 73 Alex van Wyk 78; 230 Bradley de Beer 71 Alex van Wyk 79 Ben van Wyk 80; 215 Bradley de Beer 71 Ben van Wyk 72 Alex van Wyk 72

677 Durbanville GC 231 Ian Botha 74 Ayden Senger 74 Lourens Loubser 83; 221 Ian Botha 70 Ayden Senger 72 Lourens Loubser 79; 225 Ian Botha 71 Ayden Senger 72 Lourens Loubser 82

677 Paarl GC 226 Daniel Cronje 74 Tyran Snyders 75 Ethan Smith 77; 224 Ethan Smith 74 Tyran Snyders 75 Daniel Cronje 75; 227 Daniel Cronje 72 Ethan Smith 74 Tyran Snyders 81

684 Somerset West GC 231 Craig Black 76 Jason Shaun Hale 76 Luke Pienaar 79; 234 Jason Shaun Hale 75 Luke Pienaar 79 Luca Mess 80; 219 Craig Black 70 Jason Shaun Hale 73 Luke Pienaar 76

686 States Mines CC 231 Dylan Mostert 76 Donneo Catanho 77 Casey Jarvis 78; 229 Casey Jarvis 74 Vaughn van Deventer 76 Dylan Mostert 79; 226 Casey Jarvis 75 Dylan Mostert 75 Vaughn van Deventer 76

699 Royal J & K Golf 235 Brendan Porter 74 Kian Rose 79 Alan Borkowski 82; 233 Kian Rose 77 Alan Borkowski 77 Brendan Porter 79; 231 Kian Rose 73 Bradley Dunbar 79 Alan Borkowski 79

701 Cotswold Downs 236 Charlie Dell 76 Byron Coetzee 77 Timothy Hayward 83; 235 Byron Coetzee 71 Timothy Hayward 82 Charlie Dell 82; 230 Byron Coetzee 73 Timothy Hayward 76 Charlie Dell 81

714 Akasia CC 230 Etienne J van Rensburg 74 Lenanda van der Watt 75 Tiaan de Jager 81; 249 Lenanda van der Watt 79 Kifentse Nukeri 84 Etienne J van Rensburg 86; 235 Kifentse Nukeri 71 Lenanda van der Watt 81 Etienne J van Rensburg 83

720 Klerksdorp GC 241 Andre van Dyk 77 Divan Mostert 82 Jaco Anderson 82; 242 Andre van Dyk 77 Jaco Anderson 80 Divan Mostert 85; 237 Andre van Dyk 72 Jaco Anderson 81 Thapelo Maichotlo 84

722 Middelburg GC 253 Stian van Aswegen 81 Reghard Viljoen 82 Lovey Maelane 90; 242 Reghard Viljoen 71 Stian van Aswegen 83 Lovey Maelane 88; 227 Reghard Viljoen 73 Stian van Aswegen 74 Evert Buurman 80

725 Modderfontein GC 242 Karabo Mokoena 77 Samual Mckenzie 79 Bradley Slater 86; 247 Karabo Mokoena 75 Samual Mckenzie 85 Noluthando Mdanda 87; 236 Karabo Mokoena 72 Samual Mckenzie 81 Noluthando Mdanda 83

743 Ebotse Links 251 Warwick Purchase 78 Dylan Justin Rees 84 M B Gouveira 89; 249 Warwick Purchase 79 Dylan Justin Rees 85 Luca Gouveia 85; 243 Dylan Justin Rees 78 Warwick Purchase 79 M B Gouveira 86

INDIVIDUAL RESULT

214 Bradley de Beer 72 71 71

215 Ian Botha 74 70 71

218 Ayden Senger 74 72 72

219 Christo (Jnr) Lamprecht 73 75 71

221 Byron Coetzee 77 71 73; Daniel Cronje 74 75 72; Martin Vorster 71 75 75

224 Karabo Mokoena 77 75 72; Jason Shaun Hale 76 75 73

225 Marcus (Jnr) Smal 77 75 73; Ethan Smith 77 74 74; Ben van Wyk 73 80 72

226 Reghard Viljoen 82 71 73; Andre van Dyk 77 77 72

227 Casey Jarvis 78 74 75

229 Kian Rose 79 77 73; Alex van Wyk 78 79 72

230 Jordan Duminy 79 78 73; Craig Black 76 84 70; Dylan Mostert 76 79 75

231 Tyran Snyders 75 75 81

234 Luke Pienaar 79 79 76

235 Lenanda van der Watt 75 79 81; Brendan Porter 74 79 82

236 Warwick Purchase 78 79 79

238 Alan Borkowski 82 77 79; Stian van Aswegen 81 83 74

239 Kifentse Nukeri 84 84 71; Charlie Dell 76 82 81

240 Vaughn van Deventer 88 76 76

241 Timothy Hayward 83 82 76; Donneo Catanho 77 82 82

243 Bradley Dunbar 84 80 79; Jaco Anderson 82 80 81; Etienne J van Rensburg 74 86 83

244 Lourens Loubser 83 79 82

245 Samual Mckenzie 79 85 81

247 Dylan Justin Rees 84 85 78

250 Norman Seton 87 84 79

252 Luca Schwarte 83 84 85

253 Luca Mess 88 80 85

254 Divan Mostert 82 85 87

255 Tiaan de Jager 81 88 86

256 Noluthando Mdanda 86 87 83

257 Bradley Slater 86 87 84

258 Max Orgovanvi 83 89 86

262 Evert Buurman 93 89 80

265 Luca Gouveia 92 85 88; M B Gouveira 89 90 86

267 Lovey Maelane 90 88 89

275 Hayden De Kock 88 94 93

DQR Thapelo Maichotlo 84 DQR 84