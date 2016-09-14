Randfontein residents protest over service delivery

Traffic was badly affected along the R28 in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, yesterday by a community protest, Gauteng police said.

Speaking to The Citizen, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the protest was about lack of service delivery.

“There were no injuries reported, but the R28, including the R559 to Vereeniging, were barricaded with rocks and rubble by protesters who also did not want to leave the roads.

“The police are monitoring the situation and will remain in the area until such time that calm is fully restored,” Makhubela said.

The number of protests in Gauteng had dropped somewhat in the period leading up to last month’s local government elections.

ALSO READ >> Randfontein police intervened as protest erupted on R28

During the release of the police crime statistics recently, concerns were raised around violent community protest.

As expected, Limpopo led the provinces with the most incidents of arson and malicious damage to property, which were as a result of violent community protests.

The main protest action in the province in question was in the troubled area of Vuwani, where nearly 30 schools were either torched or damaged.

While it remains a mystery as to who exactly has been behind the torching and damage to property incidents, it is believed the incidents were related to the demarcation issues where some residents did not want their area merged with Malamulele and other surrounding villages to form a new municipality.

– stevent@citizen.co.za