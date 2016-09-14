Biggles, choking on his biltong, flies into a rage

It is not idle conjecture to say that Biggles – so named because of his propensity to wear Snoopy-style flying goggles with his motorcycle helmet – approaches each Test the Springboks play with the intensity of a military campaign.

But Biggles, a deeply knowledgeable student of historic battles, their outcome and the men who led both the victors and the vanquished, tends to make the singular mistake of feeling too much empathy with the action unfolding before him. This manifests itself in some often unsavoury barbed comments aimed at players unwilling, or so he sees it, to pick up the field marshal’s baton and more often in libellous and unprintable references to the referee’s parentage.

So, having arrived on his gleaming red two-wheeler prior to the start of the Wallabies taking on the Boks in Brisbane, the first thing he did after removing his skid lid and placing it reverently beside him, was to fire the opening salvo of the day’s hostilities.

“I don’t really know,” he said in a doleful voice in direct counterpoint to the building excitement of the rest of the usual gathering, “why we bother watching the Boks. Right now, they couldn’t win against the Pofadder second side.” This occasioned some rather odd sideways looks.

“Oh ye of little faith,” said the Arithmetically-challenged Golfer. And it was indeed he who offered Biggles a snide snigger as Warren Whiteley crashed over for the opening score in the second minute. “It is only the start of an 80-minute campaign,” said Biggles, “but there is no doubt we have prevailed in the first encounter”. In a somewhat scrappy Rugby Championship match, fuelled by a degree of desperation on both sides, the Boks scored again when Johan Goosen went over a quarter of an hour later. “Tackle,” roared Biggles.

“Don’t kick the bloody ball down their throats, pass the thing,” he yelled. But like a losing general left far in the rear with no possible communication with the troops, his fervent entreaties fell on deaf ears. When Wallaby lock Adam Coleman went over for the Australian try that led to the 14-13 halftime scoreline, Biggles was almost beyond reason.

“Where was the cover defence?” he rightly asked. “How can they expect Bryan Habana to stop three Wallabies?” It got worse almost immediately into the second half, with Bok second-rower Eben Etzebeth handed a yellow card. “Discipline,” howled Biggles. “Where is the discipline? Where is the game plan?”

Clearly, the questions were of a rhetorical nature, as there was no reply from the gathering. That indiscipline ultimately was the difference. Plus, as Biggles so rightly pointed out: “They can’t catch a pass, and they can’t hold the ball in the tackle.” And while that might have been fair criticism to a degree, it was a singularly lacklustre and directionless performance from a rag-tag brigade in green and gold.

“This was not a Test,’’ said Biggles, adjusting his goggles, “that was not worth the cost of the bullets, or for that matter, biltong.”