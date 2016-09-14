menu
Wall crushes sledgehammer demolisher’s legs

ANA
A man was serious injured after a wall he was demolishing with a sledgehammer fell on his legs on Wednesday in Newlands, Johannesburg.

A man was serious injured after a wall he was demolishing with a sledgehammer fell on his legs on Wednesday in Newlands, Johannesburg. PIC. Supplied by ER24.

The 46-year-old man was working with his colleague when the incident occurred.

A man was seriously injured after a wall he was demolishing with a sledgehammer fell on his legs on Wednesday in Newlands, Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesperson Chitra Bodasing Harduth said the incident left the man with two broken legs.

“The 46-year-old man was working with his colleague, who helped to remove the rubble from him,” said Bodasing Harduth.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on scene and found him lying on the ground. Upon assessment it was found that he was in a serious condition. The man was treated and transported to hospital for further medical care.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

