Gordinho: It is back to the drawing board

Amakhosi, who have already been sent packing from the MTN8 by Cape Town City, welcome Platinum Stars to the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night, where they will look to turn their fortunes around.

“It is back to the drawing board for us to polish some of the few things that the coach wanted us to. I think we have been working hard every day to rectify these things, we just need to find the missing pieces to the whole puzzle. I think we are ready, we have been finding those pieces we have been looking for, and we are ready to showcase what we have been working on and continue from where we left off,” he said.

“We need to be calm, there is a lot of pressure at the club at the moment, and as much as the fans are putting us under pressure, we are putting ourselves under pressure. We always want to win, we always want to perform, so dealing with that mentally is a big thing because when you are under pressure you are not playing as if you are enjoying the game … so we want to release that pressure and start enjoying, and we will start seeing the brand of football that Chiefs are playing.

“We need to take the pressure and let it maul us because if we do not score, we blame the strikers, and if we concede, we blame the defenders so it is upon taking it as a club, fighting for one another and for the fans,” he added.