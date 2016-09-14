menu
How to apply for Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund

Citizen reporter
Bonang Matheba.

Queen B has decided to give back with bursaries for women.

Bonang ‘Queen B’ Matheba on Wednesday announced that the Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund is now officially open. Taking to Facebook, the TV presenter, model and radio host called on all women and girls with a Matric certificate or are currently in Grade 12 to apply and stand a chance to be awarded one of 10 bursaries to study at any Boston College.

This is how you can apply:

Send a motivational letter of how a bursary would change your life to bonangbursary@boston.co.za.

With the letter and also send your full details, a copy of your Matric certificate, name of your nearest Boston branch and study dreams.

If you’re currently in Grade 12, please send a copy of your Grade 11 results.

Entries close on September 20, 2016.

ALSO READ >> Ekurhuleni bursary applications now open

Late last month, she took to Twitter to announce she would be giving away 10 bursaries to deserving students.

Matheba is fast becoming well-known for her generosity, alongside slaying in gorgeous outfits some of us can only dream of wearing, driving nice cars and her perfect presenting skills.

Earlier this year, a college student took to Twitter to share she was in need of R6 000 for registration and asked people to reshare her tweet. Her plea did not fall on deaf ears as Bonang saw it, responded and asked her to send her details.

A few days later, the student was registered.

Bigs ups to you Queen B for fiving back to the community and good luck to all those who’ll be applying.

 

