How to apply for Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund

Bonang ‘Queen B’ Matheba on Wednesday announced that the Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund is now officially open. Taking to Facebook, the TV presenter, model and radio host called on all women and girls with a Matric certificate or are currently in Grade 12 to apply and stand a chance to be awarded one of 10 bursaries to study at any Boston College.

This is how you can apply:

Send a motivational letter of how a bursary would change your life to bonangbursary@boston.co.za.