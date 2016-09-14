menu
Bogus doctor bust in Boksburg

Fanie Mthupha
Surgery of the bogus doctor who had been operating in Boksburg North.

The Congolese man allegedly never studied medicine, but he practised as a doctor and dispensed medicine at his surgery.

A 36-year-old fake doctor has been arrested at his surgery for pretending to be a fully licensed doctor and performing medical examinations and dispensing medicine in Boksburg North, on the East Rand.

The impostor, a Congolese man known as Dr Pitchon Kalla Kabanyo, has allegedly never studied medicine, but practised as a doctor and dispensed medicines at his surgery in Addies Centre, on Cason Road, Boksburg Advertiser reported.

He was recently arrested in an intelligence-driven operation by the SAPS, the department of health, the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) and the Medicines Control Council (MCC), according to the police.

Boksburg SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Cebisa Maseko said investigators established that the man was not registered with the council and did not possess any medical qualifications or dispensing licence.

During the raid at the surgery, authorities seized all the different kinds of medication and medical equipment.

“When asked why he was operating without a licence and the necessary qualification, Kabanyo said he was ‘working for someone else’,” said Maseko.

He faces charges relating to contravening the Medical Act 101 of 1965.

Kabanyo appeared in court on September 8 when he was denied bail and remanded in custody. He is expected to return to court on October 20.

The investigation also revealed that the man was in the country illegally.

– Caxton News Service

