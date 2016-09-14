Parcels found at scene of West Rand explosion

Krugersdorp police have confirmed that they found more explosives on the scene of the recent explosion in Kenmare, Krugersdorp News reports.

The police’s K9 Unit and Bomb Squad are still on the scene searching for more explosives. More parcels have been found since the investigation started this morning at 9am.

A loud explosion was heard across Kenmare and parts of Krugersdorp at about 6pm on September 13.

Members of the Sector 7 Community Policing Forum (CPF) and the Krugersdorp traffic department saw posts on social media and immediately started to investigate the origin of the sound.

It is alleged that shortly after the CPF Sector 7 chairperson Casper van Zyl arrived in a field near Dublin Street, a shocking discovery was made.

Van Zyl allegedly spoke to construction workers in the area and was pointed in the direction of the origin of the blast. The workers were allegedly clearly shaken up.

“Since we were afraid that there might be more explosives in the field, we only sent out one patroller and one traffic officer to take a closer look at the scene,” said the Sector 7 spokesperson Ramon Collins.

They found a small crater that was allegedly the result of an explosion. They also allegedly found a detonator tied to a shrub.

After this discovery, the Krugersdorp police were contacted, and the CPF members and traffic officers were withdrawn from the scene.

A brief sweep of the area was done by police, but the search ended quickly yesterday due to bad light.

The K9 Unit and Bomb Squad returned to the site this morning and found more parcels of explosives.

No injuries have been reported, and the investigation into the origin of the explosives is still under way.

– Caxton News Service