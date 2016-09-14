menu
National 14.9.2016 04:47 pm

Parcels found at scene of West Rand explosion

Bianca Pindral

A loud explosion was heard across Kenmare and parts of Krugersdorp at about 6pm yesterday.

Krugersdorp police have confirmed that they found more explosives on the scene of the recent explosion in Kenmare, Krugersdorp News reports.

The police’s K9 Unit and Bomb Squad are still on the scene searching for more explosives. More parcels have been found since the investigation started this morning at 9am.

A loud explosion was heard across Kenmare and parts of Krugersdorp at about 6pm on September 13.

Members of the Sector 7 Community Policing Forum (CPF) and the Krugersdorp traffic department saw posts on social media and immediately started to investigate the origin of the sound.

rugersdorp Police K9 Unit officers and the Bomb Squad digging near the initial explosion site.

Krugersdorp Police K9 Unit officers and the Bomb Squad digging near the initial explosion site.

It is alleged that shortly after the CPF Sector 7 chairperson Casper van Zyl arrived in a field near Dublin Street, a shocking discovery was made.

Van Zyl allegedly spoke to construction workers in the area and was pointed in the direction of the origin of the blast. The workers were allegedly clearly shaken up.

READ MORE: Explosion kills Amplats mineworker in Rustenburg

“Since we were afraid that there might be more explosives in the field, we only sent out one patroller and one traffic officer to take a closer look at the scene,” said the Sector 7 spokesperson Ramon Collins.

They found a small crater that was allegedly the result of an explosion. They also allegedly found a detonator tied to a shrub.

After this discovery, the Krugersdorp police were contacted, and the CPF members and traffic officers were withdrawn from the scene.

A brief sweep of the area was done by police, but the search ended quickly yesterday due to bad light.

A Krugersdorp K9 Unit police officer and his dog sweeping the scene where an explosion occurred on the night of 13 September. More parcels of commercial explosives have been found.

A Krugersdorp K9 Unit police officer and his dog sweeping the scene where an explosion occurred on the night of 13 September. More parcels of commercial explosives have been found.

The K9 Unit and Bomb Squad returned to the site this morning and found more parcels of explosives.

No injuries have been reported, and the investigation into the origin of the explosives is still under way.

– Caxton News Service

 

Related Stories
Man ambushed, stabbed outside home 20.5.2016
Another petrol station safe blown up 6.4.2016
VIDEO: Syrian fighters ‘blow up Russian heli’ 26.11.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
National

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

Highlands Park edge Baroka
Phakaaathi

Highlands Park edge Baroka

readers' choice

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’
National

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’
National

I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt
National

Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.