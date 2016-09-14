menu
PE gang task team investigates attempted murder

ANA
Police.

A case of attempted murder is been investigated by the gang task team.

Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting in the city’s northern areas on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidoo said a 27-year-old man was walking in Chamoi Street, Helenvale, when he heard the sound of gunfire.

As he turned around, he was confronted by the suspect, who started firing shots at him.

Naidoo said he sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and was taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

– African News Agency (ANA)

