National 14.9.2016 04:25 pm

Tshwane to hand over 74 RDP houses

Virginia Keppler
PHOTO: Pretoria North Rekord.

This is the first phase of units to be conferred to beneficiaries in this community.

Mamelodi residents will be smiling much brighter today, as the City of Tshwane will be handing over 74 RDP houses to beneficiaries.

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Housing and Human Settlements councillor Mandla Nkomo will personally be handing over the houses in Mamelodi East.

ALSO READ >> 1 000 RDP houses stand empty in Tshwane

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the second and third phases would follow with the 76 and 176 houses, respectively.

The Citizen earlier reported that more than 1 000 houses had not been handed over to beneficiaries and were open to vandalism and criminal activities.

Nkomo said the construction of these houses cost about R100 000 each.

