National 14.9.2016 03:53 pm

Cops investigate murder of senior E Cape govt official

ANA

The man was a senior government official working in the office of Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi.

East London police are investigating a case of murder after a 52-year-old senior government official was shot and killed at his Cambridge home on Wednesday morning.

Eastern Cape provincial government spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed that the man was a senior government official working in the office of Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi.

The Eastern Cape government called on police to do every thing in their power to bring those responsible to book.

Kupelo said the motive for the murder was unknown and at this stage the victim’s name was being withheld until family members had been informed.

“We can’t speculate the reason for the killing. We appeal to police to bring the killer to book. He was killed in cold blood. This is a shock to us, and we condemn it. We want to send our condolences to family members,” said Kupelo.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said a tenant who resided in the backyard of the man’s home called a neighbour when he saw the man leaning against his vehicle parked in the driveway, his upper body covered in blood.

“He was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he succumbed to his wound,” said Mbi.

No arrests had been made and police were appealing to anyone with information to contact SAPS.

– African News Agency (ANA)

