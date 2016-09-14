menu
Local News 14.9.2016 04:14 pm

Maritzburg giving Pitso a headache

Michaelson Gumede
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership 2013/14 Coach and Player of the Month at PSL Offices in Johannesburg on the 05 May 2014 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Following his video analysis of Maritzburg United, Pitso Mosimane is puzzled by how he should line up his team to counteract Ernst Middendorp’s unpredictable side.

Sundowns are away to the KwaZulu-Natal-based side on Wednesday evening, where they will begin their league title defence.

Mosimane said: “I was watching the Zesco video, it was too much, so I switched on to the game of Maritzburg. I said: ‘Wow, look at the way that they are playing, look at the movements.’ I see Andrea Felicia playing Evans Rusike, I see Kurt Lentjies playing as number 10 behind them, and I asked myself: ‘What formation is this?”

“Bryce Moon was on the left, I saw Deolin Mekoa on the right, I saw the boy who was playing for Power Dynamos as a right back at centre back, but he was played as a number six, there was also Blessing Moyo, and in between those guys there was Philani Zulu.

“I asked myself what formation is this, how will I deal with this? And there were three at the back, they had Moon, Bevan Fransman and Brian Onyango playing as a centre back. I said: ‘What a formation! What are we?”

United, who lost their opening game against Bloemfontein Celtic, have been regular relegation candidates in recent seasons, and needless to say, Sundowns can afford to field a weakened team against the Team of Choice, and perhaps use this opportunity to rest their Caf Champions League regular players, as Mosimane has already lost a number of registered players in the competition.

