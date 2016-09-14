Maritzburg giving Pitso a headache

Sundowns are away to the KwaZulu-Natal-based side on Wednesday evening, where they will begin their league title defence.

Mosimane said: “I was watching the Zesco video, it was too much, so I switched on to the game of Maritzburg. I said: ‘Wow, look at the way that they are playing, look at the movements.’ I see Andrea Felicia playing Evans Rusike, I see Kurt Lentjies playing as number 10 behind them, and I asked myself: ‘What formation is this?”

“Bryce Moon was on the left, I saw Deolin Mekoa on the right, I saw the boy who was playing for Power Dynamos as a right back at centre back, but he was played as a number six, there was also Blessing Moyo, and in between those guys there was Philani Zulu.

“I asked myself what formation is this, how will I deal with this? And there were three at the back, they had Moon, Bevan Fransman and Brian Onyango playing as a centre back. I said: ‘What a formation! What are we?”

United, who lost their opening game against Bloemfontein Celtic, have been regular relegation candidates in recent seasons, and needless to say, Sundowns can afford to field a weakened team against the Team of Choice, and perhaps use this opportunity to rest their Caf Champions League regular players, as Mosimane has already lost a number of registered players in the competition.