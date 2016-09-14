Baxter’s analysis of Chippa United

Baxter spoke ahead of his side’s clash with the Chilli Boys at home in a league match, saying he was not unsettled by Chippa’s recent form, as they have not lost in the last three games, registering two wins and a draw in a cup tie.

“Chippa have had an undoubtedly good start, but I say good start … you can’t have a good start when you have only played two games. They have had a promising start,” Baxter told his club’s website.

“Compared to the Chippa United of last year that was overly reliant on possession and not having a real direction with their possession, I think the difference this year is that they have become a little more functional. They are playing combinations around the box with the possession, and they are not risking the ball as quite as much as they did last year.

“They have a bit more efficiency and them getting off to a promising start means that they will be full of confidence, while our results have not been what we want. Therefore we have to keep our belief, but at the same time our play has to be also more efficient.”