Cape Town concerned about booming illegal pesticide trade

The City of Cape Town says it remains concerned about the thriving illegal pesticide trade, EWN reports.

The municipality’s environmental health department will intensify education campaigns around the use of these products in the run-up to summer, which is usually associated with an increase in the presence of pests.

The city says the rate of pesticide poisoning incidents in Cape Town have decreased since 2007 as a result of interventions of various role-players.

The City’s Siyabulela Mamkeli says areas including Philippi, Mitchells Plain town centres, Khayelitsha and Heideveld are hotspots where these illegal pesticides are sold.

“Liquid pesticides are often sold in plastic bottles, which children in particular can easily mistake for cold drinks.

“Just last year we had a tragic incident of a child who ingested rat poison in Khayelitsha, and these are the type of things that we try to avoid by confiscating illegal pesticides from traders.”

– Caxton News Service