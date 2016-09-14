Ferreira powers to victory in Ebotse Links Challenge

Reading Country Club’s Tyrone Ferreira is ready for another fast finish on the Sunshine Tour after he clinched the IGT Tour’s Ebotse Links Challenge title after a tense and dramatic final round battle with local junior Jayden Schaper and Benoni rookie Lejan Lewthwaite at the Ebotse Links Golf and Country Estate.
Ferreira trailed Lewthwaite and the 15-year-old Schaper for most of the day, but he cut a determined figure as he raced to the finish line with a flush of four birdies.
The 29-year-old signed off with a 70 to seal a one stroke victory at four-under-par 212 over Schaper, who returned a 72, while Lewthwaite closed with 77 to finish at two under.
“I’m really pleased with the way I closed this one out, because it’s been a fairly long time since I took a trophy home,” Ferreira said.
“It was freezing this morning and I dropped shots at both par fives, but I redeemed myself on the back nine. I played the last seven holes beautifully and holed the putts that counted. I won twice early in my pro career, but the last few years were very frustrating. I started working with Gavan Levenson in March and we’ve seen some real improvement in the last two months. This week it felt like I was back in the groove. I’m hit the ball really well and I gave myself a lot of chances.
“A bunch of us entered the tournament to stay competitive and use the week as a warm-up for next week’s Sun Carnival City Pro-Am here at Ebotse, but now I’m doubly pleased that I played. The wind really tested us this week and competition was tough. Ebotse is one of my favourite courses in Gauteng and I feel ready for next week, so hopefully I’ll have a double celebration.”
Ferreira began the final round five off the pace from Lewthwaite and one shot behind Shaper and the status quo remained unchanged until Lewthwaite dropped three shots at 16 and 17.
“You have Lejan gunning to become the first female champion on the IGT Tour and Jayden challenging to become the youngest champion and you could feel the vibe building out there,” Ferreira said. “We all got swept up by the excitement and even I was rooting for them.”
Lewthwaite stayed ahead of the pack in spite of a pair of bogeys and a double bogey over the first 10 holes, and she kept control after birdies at 12 and 15, but a dropped shot at 16 and a double bogey at 17 put paid to her challenge.
“The pressure got to her at 16 and 17, but she showed great fighting spirit to finish with a birdie at the final hole,” Ferreira said. “She will learn a lot from those final holes and I wouldn’t be surprised if she wins one soon.
“Jayden’s composure at such a young age is impressive. Most guys would be stunned after two double bogeys, but he just stayed calm and in the moment. When we hit the back nine, he clawed his way back with four birdies to finish second. He is one to watch in the future.”
FINAL RESULT
212 – Tyrone Ferreira 71 71 70
213 – Jayden Schaper AMA 70 71 72
214 – Lejan Lewthwaite 70 67 77
215 – Teagan Moore 74 71 70
216 – Jake Redman 75 69 72
217 – James Pennington AMA (SWA) 71 74 72
218 – Pieter Moolman 76 72 70
219 – Carrie Park 71 74 74
222 – Simon Kruger 77 72 73, Gary Daoust (BEL) 72 75 75, Johary Raveloarison (MDG) 74 73 75, Michael Schutz 71 73 78, Elmo Barnard AMA 71 72 79, Ockert Strydom 69 70 83
223 – Tristen Strydom AMA 72 78 73, Andrew Carlsson AMA 74 72 77
224 – Coert Groenewald 75 75 74, Ray Badenhorst (ZIM) 72 75 77
225 – Hilton Hughes AMA 71 78 76, Aneel Kallan AMA 77 72 76
226 – Heinrich Bruiners 79 76 71, Michelle Leigh 71 80 75, Leon Visser AMA 75 73 78
227 – Breyten Meyer 79 71 77, Neil Cheetham (ENG) 77 73 77
228 – Duane Keun 70 80 78
229 – Divan Marais 74 79 76
230 – Ruan Korb AMA 78 79 73, Hayden Griffiths AMA 77 78 75
231 – Shaun Barrett AMA 72 78 81
232 – Francesca Cuturi 75 77 80
233 – Stephan Erasmus AMA 76 77 80
235 – Jordan Burnand AMA 78 79 78, Bradley Diggeden AMA 80 75 80, Shaun van Tonder 78 77 80
236 – Steven Le Roux AMA 73 83 80
237 – Gareth Anderson AMA 79 77 81, Angelo Marques AMA 81 74 82
239 – Kyle Opperman AMA 83 74 82
240 – WM Coetzee AMA 76 76 88
242 – Eric Nel AMA 83 74 85
244 – Paul Rodrigues AMA 77 76 91
245 – Jordan Parsons AMA 78 79 88
246 – Sam Metcalfe AMA 80 76 90
248 – Cameron Gunning 78 75 95
WDN – Phillip Kruse AMA 78 76 WDN
N/R – Michael Kok AMA 77 78 N/R
RTD – Tristan Nel AMA 80 75 RTD