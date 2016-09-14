Watch: Angry mob beats hijack suspect in Durban CBD

Mob justice was meted out in the Durban CBD yesterday afternoon, September 13, when two men tried to hijack an elderly man, reports the Berea Mail.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the two suspects are seen accosting the man in his vehicle, which was parked on Monty Naicker (Pine) Street, before throwing him out on the road.

A woman who was packing items into the boot of her vehicle nearby rushed to the man’s assistance and alerted people, who swarmed around and cornered one of the suspects and beat him. The second suspect appears to have escaped the angry mob.

The video was first posted on Facebook by Rivaaj Ramdas.

TimesLive is reporting that according to KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Shooz Magudulela, the incident had not been reported to police.

– Caxton News Service