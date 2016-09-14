menu
National 14.9.2016 05:14 pm

Tour bus wrecks Umdloti circle

CNS Reporter
The tour bus that crashed into Umdloti’s main traffic circle this morning belongs to an eMalahleni based transport company, Revival Coaches.

The tour bus that crashed into Umdloti’s main traffic circle this morning belongs to an eMalahleni based transport company, Revival Coaches.

The bus was destined for a holiday resort, where it was meant to pick up about 60 guests staying in Umdloti for the week.

Umdloti residents living near the traffic circle at the entrance to the peaceful seaside village were woken by the bone chilling bang of a tour bus smashing straight into the traffic circle this morning at 6.15am, North Coast Courier reports.

The tour bus that crashed into Umdloti’s main traffic circle this morning belongs to an eMalahleni-based transport company, Revival Coaches. The crash disrupted the flow of traffic in and out of Umdloti.

“It sounded like the loudest crack of thunder,” said Shona Smith, who lives at Umdloti Resort.

The bus was destined for a holiday resort, where it was meant to pick up a group of about 60 guests staying in Umdloti for the week.

It is not yet known if the accident was caused by mechanical failure or driver error.

READ MORE: Fifteen injured as two taxis collide in Joburg

Durban North police spokesperson Captain Raymond Deokaran said there was no sign of the bus driver being intoxicated, and as there were no injuries, only an accident report was completed.

Because Umdloti is such a small town, many people prefer to walk or ride scooters around town, and residents are calling for speed bumps similar to the ones before the Bellamont Road turn-off to be placed on the rest of the road leading to traffic circle to slow down speeding motorists who they feel endanger people’s lives.

“My husband and I are afraid to walk up that road to the Spar because people are speeding, especially on Friday and Saturday nights when they have been drinking. I have been begging for the municipality to install speed bumps,” said Umdloti resident Zelda Hiestermann.

The road is an extension of the M27 into the town and is popular with runners and cyclists, as it is their only way to the trails running through the surrounding sugarcane farms.

Umdloti UIP manager Terry Rens said they have been asking for speed bumps along this road for years.

“This is the second accident this month. We need speed bumps on this road to slow people down and prevent more accidents,” said Rens.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
60 injured in bus accident on N1 North 5.9.2016
At least 60 injured as bus overturns on N1 in Musina 5.9.2016
No injuries in Pretoria bus fire 18.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
National

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

Highlands Park edge Baroka
Phakaaathi

Highlands Park edge Baroka

readers' choice

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’
National

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Pay up and leave us in peace, DA supporters warn Mashaba
National

Pay up and leave us in peace, DA supporters warn Mashaba

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.