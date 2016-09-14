menu
Local News 14.9.2016 05:17 pm

Cape Town All Stars give Ngubane the boot

Phakaaathi Reporter
Coach Mlungisi Ngubane. Photo Credit: - Lefty Shivambu \ Gallo Images



Cape Town All Stars have confirmed that they have parted ways with coach Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane after a poor start to the season.

Igugu LeKapa, who lost both their opening league matches, announced Ngubane’s departure on their official website.

Here’s the club statement:

“Cape Town All Stars Football Club can regrettably confirm the departure of head coach Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane after both parties agreed to go their separate ways.

“Ngubane, who joined the club in April this year, has left his post with immediate effect. While the club considers their options, assistant coach Dylan Deane will take charge of the team ahead of their match away to Royal Eagles on Saturday.

“Unfortunately the club felt that head coach Ngubane had not been able to get the best out of the group of players he had at his disposal. After consulting with the coach, both parties agreed to end the relationship.”

“We thank Mr Ngubane for his efforts and time with the club and wish him well for the future,” said All Stars general manager Faaez Dulvie.

