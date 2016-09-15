Gordhan’s refusal to meet Hawks may be setting a dangerous precedent

I’m not one to concede that someone else may be right, but on this one, love or hate him, Julius Malema may have a very valid point.

Maybe Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, innocent or not, thinks he is untouchable because we are all afraid that, should he agree to a meeting with the Hawks, the markets may crash around us. Perhaps he is giving the impression that we are being presided over and dictated to by the markets. Malema has a valid point.

Gordhan may be setting a very dangerous precedent, that if you are in a position of power, you may not have to subject yourself to the same laws that govern the rest of us. Agreed, there is more to this than meets the eye.

Perhaps Gordhan is preventing the looting of the public purse; perhaps he is protecting the interests of the politically connected elites that may call him a friend; perhaps somewhere within the corridors of power someone may have a score to settle.

There are plenty of perhapses and this is not as obvious as we would like it to be, but there are procedures to be followed in everything we do, especially in governance. Just for a moment, imagine if Des van Rooyen was still minister of finance, and he was summoned by the Hawks.

Perhaps, Gordhan needs to demonstrate to us that we should have faith in the justice system

Imagine if he pulled a Pravin how we would all feign horror, shock and sign petitions shouting for the rule of law. The principle ought to stay the same regardless of the person involved. There should never be one set of rules for the Pravins of this world and another for other people. Some of the people that govern us are not leadership material.

As Malema has said, we may be led by drunkards, but there really is no reason for us to become like those very drunkards that we despise, that we stand against, that we want to remove from power. If we become like them, how are we any different?

Perhaps, Gordhan needs to demonstrate to us that we should have faith in the justice system, that if you are indeed innocent, it will be proven. If he doesn’t, dangerous precedents are being set.