Local News 14.9.2016 07:25 pm

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Platinum Stars

Hello and welcome to the FNB Stadium where Kaizer Chiefs host Platinum Stars in an Absa Premiership match.

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Platinum Stars

– 1 minute of added time to be played

– 45′ Botes has the ball in the back of the net, but is ruled offside

– 43′ Mzimela parries Chirambadare’s shot away for a corner kick

– 41′ Mathoho’s free header is saved by Mzimela

– 40′ free kick for Chiefs

– 36′ another corner kick for Chiefs

– 35′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position and it leads to a corner kick

– 33′ Mzimela does well to come out of his area to clear the ball

– 29′ free kick for Stars in a promising position

– 27′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 25′ free kick for Chiefs

– 23′ Mere’s long range shot is saved by Khune

– 21′ GOAAAL! Ng’ambi opens the scoring with a cracker!

– 19′ Chirambadare shoots narrowly wide from long range

– 13′ chance for Chiefs on the other side, but Manqele fails to connect with the ball

– 13′ Mabena’s shot is cleared off the line by Mathoho with Khune beaten

– 11′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 10′ Khune pulls off a good save to deny Mabena from long range

– 5′ chance for Stars as Msomi goes through on goals, but he shoots wide!

– 4′ free kick for Chiefs in apromising position

– Stars get the game underway. They’re playing from left to right while Chiefs play from right to left

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Khune, Mphahlele, Mathoho, Gordinho, Masilela, Twala, Katsande, Baloyi, Ekstein, Manqele,Chirambadare
Platinum Stars XI: Mzimela, Nhlapo, Sithole, Mnguni, Mpeta, Mathe, Mere, Msomi, N’gambi, Botes, Mabena

With both teams failing to win their opening league matches, they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

