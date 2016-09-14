Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Platinum Stars

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Platinum Stars

– 1 minute of added time to be played

– 45′ Botes has the ball in the back of the net, but is ruled offside

– 43′ Mzimela parries Chirambadare’s shot away for a corner kick

– 41′ Mathoho’s free header is saved by Mzimela

– 40′ free kick for Chiefs

– 36′ another corner kick for Chiefs

– 35′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position and it leads to a corner kick

– 33′ Mzimela does well to come out of his area to clear the ball

– 29′ free kick for Stars in a promising position

– 27′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 25′ free kick for Chiefs

– 23′ Mere’s long range shot is saved by Khune

– 21′ GOAAAL! Ng’ambi opens the scoring with a cracker!

– 19′ Chirambadare shoots narrowly wide from long range

– 13′ chance for Chiefs on the other side, but Manqele fails to connect with the ball

– 13′ Mabena’s shot is cleared off the line by Mathoho with Khune beaten

– 11′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 10′ Khune pulls off a good save to deny Mabena from long range

– 5′ chance for Stars as Msomi goes through on goals, but he shoots wide!

– 4′ free kick for Chiefs in apromising position

– Stars get the game underway. They’re playing from left to right while Chiefs play from right to left

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Khune, Mphahlele, Mathoho, Gordinho, Masilela, Twala, Katsande, Baloyi, Ekstein, Manqele,Chirambadare

Platinum Stars XI: Mzimela, Nhlapo, Sithole, Mnguni, Mpeta, Mathe, Mere, Msomi, N’gambi, Botes, Mabena

Hello and welcome to the FNB Stadium where Kaizer Chiefs host Platinum Stars in an Absa Premiership match.

With both teams failing to win their opening league matches, they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.