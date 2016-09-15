menu
Editorials 15.9.2016 08:18 am

Suspicious cash deposits made to Sars deputy must also be probed

Sars PTA CBD branch | Supplied

Sars PTA CBD branch | Supplied

Makwakwa has been singled out for payments into his bank account that appeared ‘suspicious and unusual’.

South Africans will be watching with interest the latest controversy to hit the SA Revenue Service (Sars) following claims of improper conduct against the institution’s second-in-command, Jonas Makwakwa.

According to the Sunday Times, Makwakwa, chief officer for business and individual taxes, has been singled out for payments into his bank account that appeared “suspicious and unusual”.

READ MORE: Anglican church rallies behind Gordhan in open letter

The newspaper said investigations also focused on three cash deposits, totalling R450 200, to the Absa account of Kelly-Ann Elskie, Makwakwa’s girlfriend, just before Christmas 2015. Sars commissioner Tom Moyane was reportedly aware of the report as he received it in May.

But Makwakwa and Elskie, who is also a Sars employee, have reportedly remained in their positions.

Under Moyane, Sars has been relentless in pursuing criminal charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Moyane must demonstrate the same vigour in ensuring that allegations against his deputy are probed and that he, too, faces the full might of the law if found guilty.

Related Stories
Red flags raised over Sars report 13.9.2016
‘Mystery cash payments to tax boss must be explained’ 11.9.2016
‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike 4.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
Celebrities

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
Phakaaathi

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
National

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

readers' choice

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’
National

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.