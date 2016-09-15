Suspicious cash deposits made to Sars deputy must also be probed

South Africans will be watching with interest the latest controversy to hit the SA Revenue Service (Sars) following claims of improper conduct against the institution’s second-in-command, Jonas Makwakwa.

According to the Sunday Times, Makwakwa, chief officer for business and individual taxes, has been singled out for payments into his bank account that appeared “suspicious and unusual”.

The newspaper said investigations also focused on three cash deposits, totalling R450 200, to the Absa account of Kelly-Ann Elskie, Makwakwa’s girlfriend, just before Christmas 2015. Sars commissioner Tom Moyane was reportedly aware of the report as he received it in May.

But Makwakwa and Elskie, who is also a Sars employee, have reportedly remained in their positions.

Under Moyane, Sars has been relentless in pursuing criminal charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Moyane must demonstrate the same vigour in ensuring that allegations against his deputy are probed and that he, too, faces the full might of the law if found guilty.