Sithole edged off the podium in Rio

Wheelchair tennis ace Lucas Sithole lost control after taking the early advantage, as American David Wagner fought back to win their quad singles bronze medal match at the Rio Olympics on Wednesday.

While the South African took the lead in the first set, world No 1 Wagner clawed his way back to secure a 1-6 6-2 7-5 victory for a podium place.

Elsewhere in the early session on day seven of the Games, SA road cyclists Ernst van Dyk and Justine Asher finished fifth in their respective time trial races. Van Dyk, competing at his seventh successive Games, crossed the line 50 seconds off the pace of Italian former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi, who won gold in the H5 class.

Asher was also less than a minute behind the winner in the H1-2-3 category, completing the course just 14 seconds slower then Italian bronze medallist Francesca Porcellato.

Craig Ridgard was 11th in the men’s C2 class in 30:19.03, with Canadian Tristen Chernove earning gold in 27:43.16. Roxy Burns, who has a rare genetic neurodegenerative disease, did not feel well in the morning and opted not to start the C1-2-3 time trial contest.

On the track, Jonathan Ntutu won his 100m T12 heat in 11.10, and teenager Ntando Mahlangu, the 200m silver medallist, finished third in his 100m T42 heat in 12.70, as both athletes booked their places in Thursday night’s finals.

At the rowing regatta, Graham Paull was disqualified from his heat in the K1L class, and in the opening round of the men’s individual compound archery competition, Shaun Anderson was eliminated by Nathan MacQueen of Great Britain who earned a 144-129 victory.

Heading into the evening session on day seven, the SA team had earned a total of eight medals, raking in three gold, two silver and three bronze.