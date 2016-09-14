menu
Rugby 14.9.2016 07:47 pm

Du Toit, Koch to start for Boks against All Blacks

Own correspondent
FILE PICTURE: Pieter-Steph du Toit of the Sharks during the Super Rugby match between DHL Stormers at Cell C Sharks at DHL Newlands on March 07, 2015 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Vincent Koch were included in the Springbok starting line-up to face the All Blacks in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship at the AMI Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday, when Francois Louw will play in his 50th Test for South Africa.

Du Toit replaces Lood de Jager, who sustained a severely bruised knee last week against the Wallabies in Brisbane, while Koch gets the nod ahead of Lourens Adriaanse, who started last week in Australia. The rest of the Springbok starting line-up is unchanged.

There are however several changes on the bench. Promising Emirates Lions hooker Malcolm Marx gets a first spot amongst the reserves, while Willem Alberts fills the gap on the bench left by Du Toit. Among the replacement backline players, Damian de Allende swaps places with Lionel Mapoe.

Regarding the inclusion of Marx and Alberts on the bench, Coetzee said: “Malcolm has huge potential and we have a plan for him and Bongi Mbonambi because of Adriaan’s retirement at the end of the season. Malcolm now gets a chance on the reserve bench and it would be great to see him in action, should he get the chance to go onto the park.

“I have decided on a six-two split on the bench again as I believe Willem and Jaco (Kriel) will each make a big impact when they enter the field of play and I decided to swap Damian with Lionel to ensure we have cover for the inside centre position,” said Coetzee.

Du Toit will resume his provincial partnership with his DHL Stormers lock partner Eben Etzebeth in his first start against the All Blacks.

Coetzee said the Springboks know they will face a formidable and in-form All Black team on Saturday.

“Each match between these two traditional rugby rivals is always tough, no matter what the circumstances are, and Saturday’s Test is bound to be another tremendous battle,” said Coetzee.

“Numerous of our players will play in their first Test against the All Blacks and there’s a good deal of excitement in that regard.

“We know that our discipline was not on par against the Wallabies in Brisbane, and we have to show a big improvement on several fronts. Our defence will have to be solid for the full duration of the match, because the All Blacks have the game breakers that will punish you for any defensive lapse.”

Louw, who made his Test debut against Wales in 2010, will earn his 50th cap for the Springboks on Saturday, while Bryan Habana will play in a landmark 120th Test for the Springboks, and in doing so he will set a new world record for international appearances by a wing.

The encounter between the two traditional rugby rivals marks the Springboks’ 800th rugby match. The Boks have played in 458 Tests since the first tour by the British Isles in 1891, and 341 official non-test matches, the first of which was played on tour to Britain in 1906.

The Springbok team to face New Zealand in Christchurch:

Position Name Franchise / Province / Club Test Caps Test points
15 Johan Goosen Racing 92 (France) 9 20
14 Bryan Habana (vice-captain) Toulon (France) 120 325
13 Jesse Kriel Vodacom Bulls 15 15
12 Juan de Jongh DHL Stormers 16 15
11 Francois Hougaard Worcester Warriors (England) 36 25
10 Elton Jantjies Emirates Lions 8 61
9 Faf de Klerk Emirates Lions 6 0
8 Warren Whiteley Emirates Lions 9 15
7 Oupa Mohoje Toyota Cheetahs 11 0
6 Francois Louw Bath (England) 49 40
5 Pieter-Steph du Toit DHL Stormers 14 15
4 Eben Etzebeth DHL Stormers 50 10
3 Vincent Koch DHL Stormers/Steval Pumas 4 0
2 Adriaan Strauss (captain) Vodacom Bulls 60 30
1 Tendai Mtawarira Cell C Sharks 81 10
Replacements:
16 Malcolm Marx Emirates Lions 0 0
17 Steven Kitshoff Bordeaux (France) 4 0
18 Lourens Adriaanse Cell C Sharks 3 0
19 Franco Mostert Emirates Lions 3 0
20 Willem Alberts Stade Francais (France) 38 35
21 Jaco Kriel Emirates Lions 4 0
22 Morné Steyn Stade Francais (France) 63 703
23 Damian de Allende DHL Stormers 18 10

 

 

