menu
National 15.9.2016 05:12 am

Garnishee orders declared ‘constitutionally invalid’

Citizen reporter
Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

The judge held that under the Magistrates’ Court Act, there were cases were EAOs had been issued without court intervention and were, therefore, constitutionally invalid.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Legal Resources Centre have applauded this week’s Constitutional Court ruling regarding emoluments attachment orders (EAOs).

This was in relation to the matter of University of Stellenbosch Legal Aid Clinic versus the justice and correctional services minister to declare that judicial oversight in the granting of EAOs was a necessary prerequisite.

The court was dealing with the case of a group of low-income earners living in Stellenbosch, represented by the University of Stellenbosch Legal Aid Clinic.

ALSO READ: Can South Africa avoid a downgrade in December?

They had fallen into arrears, and their salaries attached by microlenders through the EOA debt collection mechanism, often called garnishee orders.

In this matter, the Constitutional Court had to determine whether the Magistrates’ Court Act (MCA) governing the issuing of EAOs provided for judicial oversight when the collection mechanism was issued against a judgment debtor in favour of a judgment creditor.

In his majority judgment, Judge Raymond Zondo held that under the MCA, there were cases were EAOs had been issued without court intervention and were, therefore, constitutionally invalid.

Related Stories
Gigaba to make final call on US anti-gay pastor’s visit 13.9.2016
SA Human Rights Commission concerned over treatment of black pupils 7.9.2016
Nhleko gets another court spanking 7.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
Phakaaathi

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
National

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

readers' choice

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’
National

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.